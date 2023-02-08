Man charged after missing girl is found safe and well

​The property was cordoned off, with a large police presence at the scene. Photo: Kevin Janiak.

The girl was reported missing on Sunday, February 5, having last been seen alone in town and near the Queen’s Centre in Melrose Road, which was on her way home.

A massive multi-service operation was quickly put in place, including a large contingent of police, fire and rescue service personnel, local mountain rescue teams and river rescue teams, as well as dozens of members of the public who combed the area.

A helicopter was also circling the town most of Monday.

Thankfully, she was eventually traced by police to an address “in the Galashiels area” at around 9.30pm that night, just over 24 hours after she was reported missing. Police said she was “safe and well”.

A large police presence remained at the address, and the road was cordoned off as a forensic search of the property was carried out.

Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton, Lothians and Scottish Borders commander, paid tribute to all who helped in the search.

She said: "I want to thank the public for their huge effort and assistance during this incident. The people of Galashiels really came together and supported each other, the emergency services and search teams.

“We believe this incident to be contained and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

"There will be increased high-visibility patrols in the streets to provide reassurance and advice to the public, and anyone with concerns can speak to an officer at any time."

A 53-year-old man who had been arrested in connection with the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl from Galashiels, who was reported missing on Sunday, 5 February, has been charged.

