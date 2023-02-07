News you can trust since 1855
Man arrested in connection with girl's disappearance

A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl from Galashiels, who has since been found safe and well.

By Kevin Janiak
1 hour ago - 1 min read
A police spokesperson said: “A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl from Galashiels, who was reported missing on Sunday, 5 February, 2023.

“The girl was traced at a property in the Galashiels area around 9.30pm on Monday, February 6.

“Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”