Man arrested in connection with girl's disappearance
A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl from Galashiels, who has since been found safe and well.
By Kevin Janiak
1 hour ago - 1 min read
A police spokesperson said: “A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl from Galashiels, who was reported missing on Sunday, 5 February, 2023.
“The girl was traced at a property in the Galashiels area around 9.30pm on Monday, February 6.
“Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”