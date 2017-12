A 36-year-old Coldingham man has been arrested following a break-in at a doctor’s surgery in the Berwickshire town last Tuesday, December 12.

During the break-in, a small quantity of diazepam medication was stolen.

The man is scheduled to appear at court on Monday, January 8, 2018.

Officers wish to thank the public for responding to their appeal and providing valuable information that assisted them with their inquiries.