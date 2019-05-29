Man arrested following alleged knife attack in Hawick

A 43-year-old man is due to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court today following an alleged knife attack in Hawick on Saturday.

Police received a report that a man had been assaulted with a bladed weapon in the town’s Liddesdale Road early on Saturday evening.

Officers attended and a 35-year-old man was found with minor injuries.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police in the Borders have arrested and charged a 43-year-old man in connection with assault and possession of an offensive weapon after officers were called to a report of an altercation at an address in the Liddesdale Road area of Hawick at around 5.15pm on Saturday, May 25.

“The man is expected to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, May 29.”