Man appears in court charged with abduction of 11-year-old
A 53-year-old man has appeared in court accused of abducting an 11-year-old schoolgirl.
Andrew Miller is also charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.
He made no plea during a private hearing at Selkirk Sheriff Court today (Thursday) and the case was continued for further examination.
Miller, who gave an address in the Borders, was remanded in custody by Sheriff Peter Paterson and will appear in court again next week at Jedburgh.
The court appearance follows the disappearance of a child in Galashiels, earlier this week.
A large-scale search, involving a police helicopter, mountain rescue teams and specialist divers in local rivers took place in the town during the course of Sunday and Monday.
Dozens of members of the public also joined in the search around the town.
In an earlier statement, Police Scotland said the girl was traced at a property in the Galashiels area on Monday evening.