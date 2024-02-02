Man and woman charged with assaults in Borders

Thirty-three-year-old Morgan Pritchard is charged with threatening or abusive behaviour and assaulting a man by pushing him on the body in herhome street of Langlee Road.Co-accused Carl Kirsopp of Abbey Road, Coldstream, is charged with assaulting a woman to her injury and threatening behaviour.Both accused are charged with being on bail at the time of the alleged offences.They pleaded not guilty to all charges and had a trial date fixed for May 28 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.Bail was granted with the special conditions not to contact three named people and not to enter an address in Langlee Road.