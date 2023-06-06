Man admits Hawick road rage incident

Mart Street roundabout in Hawick.

Jon Renton snapped after a car crashed into his vehicle at the Morrisons roundabout in Hawick.

He attempted to tear the bumper off the car, smashed both wing mirrors and repeatedly punched the windscreen after jumping out of his vehicle and trying to open the other driver's door during the road rage incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told police received a number of 999 calls about the disturbance in Mart Street, Hawick, around 4.20pm on November 29.

Renton, of Wellogate Brae, admitted behaving in threatening or abusive manner towards the other driver, by standing in front of their car and demanding they get out of the vehicle - iin addition to causing the damage.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick, revealed he had two young children in the car at the time and took the view the other driver was going to drive off following the collision.

He said: “It was an unedifying piece of behaviour and he has taken that on board.

"But basically he has lost his temper

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But prosecutor Fiona Hamilton said the incident left the other driver in "quite a state", which is why they didn't stay around.