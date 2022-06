Selkirk Sheriff Court.

The charge against Dean Knowles also includes wilful fire raising to the danger of life.

The 34-year-old made no plea and was fully committed for trial.

Bail was refused and Knowles was remanded in custody.

It follows a blaze in the Ettrick Road area of Selkirk last month, during which a man had to be rescued from the roof of a property.