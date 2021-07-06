Arrest made.

The spokesperson added: “Following enquiries a male has been arrested, charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal for offences relating to housebreakings and thefts in the Kelso area.

“Please remember to ensure that your doors and windows are locked and vehicles are secure. Please make sure that no valuables are on display in vehicles even when parked in driveways.

“If you see any suspicious activity on or near your property then please contact Police Scotland immediately using 999 if the incident is ongoing otherwise call 101.