Last week was one of the busiest for reported crime in the Scottish Borders
Police in the Scottish Borders last week had one of their busiest weeks in recent times.
Between Monday, August 23 and Sunday, August 29, officers dealt with approximately 600 reported incidents across the region.
A number of these incidents involved working with partners such as Scottish Fire & Rescue Service - Scottish Borders, Scottish Ambulance Service, Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team, NHS Borders and St Abbs Lifeboat, just to mention a few.
Some of the incidents involved:
• Locating a number of missing people across the region
• The arrest of a male following reports of a number of fire-raisings in Walkerburn
• The arrest of two males following reports of a housebreaking in progress in Romanno Bridge
• The recovery of a quantity of Class B and C controlled drugs following the execution of a MDA warrant in Hawick
• The arrest of a prolific domestic offender from Hawick
• Managing the scene of a serious vehicle accident resulting in the closure of the A68.
A Scottish Borders Police spokesperson said: “This is just a snapshot of the challenging incidents our team of dedicated officers attended over the course of the past week, often in challenging circumstances.
“If you need to contact us in a non-emergency, please call 101 or alternatively use our ‘Contact Us’ service through our website. In an emergency always use 999.”