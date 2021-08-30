Police week.

Between Monday, August 23 and Sunday, August 29, officers dealt with approximately 600 reported incidents across the region.

A number of these incidents involved working with partners such as Scottish Fire & Rescue Service - Scottish Borders, Scottish Ambulance Service, Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team, NHS Borders and St Abbs Lifeboat, just to mention a few.

Some of the incidents involved:

• Locating a number of missing people across the region

• The arrest of a male following reports of a number of fire-raisings in Walkerburn

• The arrest of two males following reports of a housebreaking in progress in Romanno Bridge

• The recovery of a quantity of Class B and C controlled drugs following the execution of a MDA warrant in Hawick

• The arrest of a prolific domestic offender from Hawick

• Managing the scene of a serious vehicle accident resulting in the closure of the A68.

A Scottish Borders Police spokesperson said: “This is just a snapshot of the challenging incidents our team of dedicated officers attended over the course of the past week, often in challenging circumstances.