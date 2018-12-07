Large quantity of fuel stolen from Hawick business

Around 2,000 litres of fuel has been stolen from a business site in Mansfield Road, Hawick this week.

The fuel, valued at around £1,600, was taken between 4.30pm on Wednesday, December 5 and 7am yesterday.

Police Scotland is appealing for information from anyone who saw any suspicious activity between those times.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0611 of December 6.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org