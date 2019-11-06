Kelso Rugby Club assault allegations against teenagers found not proven
Two teenagers accused of carrying out assaults in the grounds of Kelso Rugby Club have walked free following a trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 10:23 pm
A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been charged with knocking a 47-year-old man unconscious during an alleged attack on August 25 last year.
A second teenager appeared on the same complaint charged with assaulting another man at the rugby club’s Poynder Park home.
Lewis Finlay, 18, of Monksford, Newtown, had denied, while acting with children, assaulting a man and, when he was on the ground and unable to defend himself, repeatedly kicking him to the head and body to his injury.
Both teenagers had the charges against them found not proven.