Kelso public toilets hit by vandals

Police in Kelso have launched an investigation after the public toilets at Shedden Park were vandalised.

The officers have raised a social media appeal for witnesses to the event, which occurred between Friday, March 16 and Monday, March 19.

A number of windows were smashed and some damage was caused within the toilet block.

A similar attack happened in 2014, when the toilets had to be closed until they could be repaired, leaving no public toilet provision in the town centre.

The enquiry is ongoing, and anyone with information is requested to contact Police on 101, quoting incident number 1054 of 19/03/2018, or contact Kelso Police station.