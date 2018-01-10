Kelso man banned from pub

A man has been banned from a Kelso pub after a trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Joshua Watson, 24, is accused of shouting and swearing and threatening others with violence at the White Swan, now renamed the Tipsy Ghillie, on October 6.

He also denies a second charge of assaulting an employee of the pub by repeatedly punching him in the face to his injury.

Watson, of Orchard Park, Kelso, pleaded not guilty to both charges, and a trial date was set for February 6.

He was released on bail with a special condition not to approach or contact four named people and not to enter the Tipsy Ghillie.