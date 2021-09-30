Jedburgh man who had 12,000 child porn pics is jailed

Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

One video featured a vulnerable woman engaging in sexual activity with a dog which belonged to Brian Meins.

The 53-year-old Meins, pleaded guilty to having indecent photos of children at his Castlegate home between May 2015 and November last year.

He also pleaded guilty to making indecent photos of children and possessing extreme pornographic images featuring sexual activity between humans and animals.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard that police received information that Meins was in possession of indecent images of children and executed a search warrant.

During the search, two laptops were recovered from underneath the floorboards. They contained a large amount of indecent images of children and bestiality images.

A total of 12,441 indecent images were recovered along with 247 videos.

The court was told that Meins had been on remand since being arrested last November.