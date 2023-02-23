Jedburgh Callant fined after taxi rage incident
Last year's Jedburgh Callant has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 after causing a disturbance in a taxi in Melrose.
Twenty-seven-year-old Gregor Paxton, who headed the 2022 Jedburgh summer festival celebrations, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, shouting and swearing and acting in an aggressive manner in Buccleuch Street, Melrose, on October 30, 2021.
He also admitted culpably and recklessly smashing the rear window of the taxi to the danger of the driver and a passenger in the taxi.
Paxton, of The Granary, Wester Ulston, Jedburgh, was ordered to pay £700 in compensation to the taxi driver for the damage caused.
He was also fined £300 and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge at Selkirk Sheriff Court.