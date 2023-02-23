Jed Callant Gregor Paxton pictured at the Carter Bar during last year's festivities.

Twenty-seven-year-old Gregor Paxton, who headed the 2022 Jedburgh summer festival celebrations, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, shouting and swearing and acting in an aggressive manner in Buccleuch Street, Melrose, on October 30, 2021.

He also admitted culpably and recklessly smashing the rear window of the taxi to the danger of the driver and a passenger in the taxi.

Paxton, of The Granary, Wester Ulston, Jedburgh, was ordered to pay £700 in compensation to the taxi driver for the damage caused.