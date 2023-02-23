News you can trust since 1855
Jedburgh Callant fined after taxi rage incident

Last year's Jedburgh Callant has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 after causing a disturbance in a taxi in Melrose.

By Court reporter
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 2:57pm
Jed Callant Gregor Paxton pictured at the Carter Bar during last year's festivities.
Twenty-seven-year-old Gregor Paxton, who headed the 2022 Jedburgh summer festival celebrations, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, shouting and swearing and acting in an aggressive manner in Buccleuch Street, Melrose, on October 30, 2021.

He also admitted culpably and recklessly smashing the rear window of the taxi to the danger of the driver and a passenger in the taxi.

Paxton, of The Granary, Wester Ulston, Jedburgh, was ordered to pay £700 in compensation to the taxi driver for the damage caused.

He was also fined £300 and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge at Selkirk Sheriff Court.