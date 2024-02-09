Euan Pendrich had been given a night time curfew at his home in Church Square, Galashiels, for assaulting a paramedic at Hunters Hall in High Street, Galashiels, on October 26, and grabbing another man by the throat.But Pendrich was found to be in breach of the Order which was revoked and he was jailed instead for four months by Sheriff Janys Scott.
Jailed for four months
Published 9th Feb 2024, 09:28 GMT