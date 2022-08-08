Hunt disruption trial delayed until November

Selkirk's Sheriff Court.

Elizabeth Hart and Alexander Jones are charged with being on land while the Buccleuch Hunt were engaged in a lawful activity on two occasions in February.

The first charge relates to Cotfield Farm near Lilliesleaf on February 2 when they are accused of trespassing and entering an area of land which was being legally flushed by hounds from the Buccleuch Hunt and did refuse to leave when asked to do so and therefore obstructed and disrupted the activity.

The second alleged offence happened at the Philiphaugh Estate near Selkirk on February 26 when they were said to have trespassed on land and deviated from the walking route into woodland so that they were lost from sight making it unsafe for the Hunt to continue.

The charge says they obstructed and disrupted the activity.

Hart, 60, of Uphall Station, West Lothian, and 51-year-old Jones from Kelso, have pleaded not guilty to both charges which have been brought under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

A trial was due to take place at Selkirk Sheriff Court on August 23.

But a lawyer acting on behalf of Jones said his client was not medically fit to stand trial at the moment after being diagnosed with a disorder.