Horrific find as dogs attack sheep on farm near Peebles

The dead and injured sheep were found by the farmer.

The incident happened on the evening of Thursday, March 10. At around 8pm, the farmer found two dogs on the farm. The owner collected the dogs, which had been missing.

However, the following day, Friday, March 11, eight sheep were found dead on the farm, another so severely injured it had to be put down and one that was injured and treated by a vet. All had injuries consistent with being attacked by a dog.

Sergeant David Rourke said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.“However, we are appealing for anyone who may have information that could help further with our investigation to get in touch. If you can assist then call us on 101, quoting incident number 0989 of Friday, March 11.

“The lambing season has started and worrying can cause stress to sheep that can result in them losing their lambs as well as injuries that can lead to their death, all a considerable cost to farmers.