Horrific find as dogs attack sheep on farm near Peebles
Police are appealing for information after a number of sheep, many in lamb, were found dead at Posso Farm near Peebles.
The incident happened on the evening of Thursday, March 10. At around 8pm, the farmer found two dogs on the farm. The owner collected the dogs, which had been missing.
However, the following day, Friday, March 11, eight sheep were found dead on the farm, another so severely injured it had to be put down and one that was injured and treated by a vet. All had injuries consistent with being attacked by a dog.
Sergeant David Rourke said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.“However, we are appealing for anyone who may have information that could help further with our investigation to get in touch. If you can assist then call us on 101, quoting incident number 0989 of Friday, March 11.
“The lambing season has started and worrying can cause stress to sheep that can result in them losing their lambs as well as injuries that can lead to their death, all a considerable cost to farmers.
“Dog owners could face prosecution under The Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) (Scotland) Act 2021 if their dog attacks livestock so we are urging them to keep dogs on a lead when walking near livestock as well as making sure they do not run or escape into fields on their own.“I am asking all dog owners to be considerate. Please remember that it is your dog and your responsibility to keep them under control. The legislation has recently changed and now includes camelids such as llamas and alpacas, as well as ostriches, game birds and farmed deer.”