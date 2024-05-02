Hawick woman turned up at former partner's home at 4am breaching a Non-Harassment Order

Deborah Murphy was banging on the door and shouting she wanted to seethe father of their six children during the early hours of December 3.But neighbours asked her to leave the area due to the noise she was causing.The court heard that under the terms of the Non-Harassment Order, Murphywas only allowed to contact her former partner by electronic communications in relation to child care.Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said his client's former partner suffered health issues requiring to use an oxygen tent and when he had not replied to her messages about child care she "had got it into her head" something might be wrong.But Mr Hulme accepted it was a "ridiculous" time of the morning to show up at the property and in future she should dial 101 or 999 if she had similar concerns.He also pointed out that she left the scene and it was Murphy who actually contacted the police about the matter.Mr Hulme said that if Murphy had only been on a bail order it could have been argued she had a reasonable excuse for attending at the property but accepted the terms of a Non-Harassment Order are much stricter.Sheriff Peter Paterson accepted there were mitigating circumstances inthe case and deferred sentence for six months.He said if Murphy of Drumlanrig Place, was of good behaviour during thatperiod of time she would be admonished when the case next recalls on October 21.