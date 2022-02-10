Hawick woman charged as £16,000 of drugs are taken off the streets

Chief Inspector Vincent Fisher.

Caroline Gold is charged with being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs, possession of controlled drugs and an electricity meter offence.

She made no plea and the case was continued for further examination and Gold was released on bail.

It follows the recovery of drugs from a property in Trinity Street, Hawick, on the afternoon of Friday, February 4.

At around 1.15pm, officers visited a property on Trinity Street as part of routine enquiries into a separate matter.

At that time, they discovered a quantity of Class A drugs, with an estimated street value of over £16,000.

Chief Inspector Vincent Fisher, area commander for the Scottish Borders, said: “This recovery, and the good work involved from our local officers, is another demonstration of our dedication to remove illegal drugs from our communities and deal with those responsible.