Hawick woman accused of £37K benefit fraud

A woman has been accused of pocketing £37,000 in benefits she was not entitled to.

Danielle Johnstone, 23, of Cheviot Road, Hawick, is alleged to have received £11,470 in housing benefit between January 2014 and June 2017 by falsely claiming she lived alone.

It is also claimed she said she was living alone and claimed child tax credit and working tax credit to the value £25,416 despite living together with a man as husband and wife.

A trial date has been set for March 20 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.