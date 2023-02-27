Hawick van fire
Police are appealing for information after a van was deliberately set on fire in the Ramsay Road area of Hawick in the early hours of Monday morning.
The incident happened around 3am on Monday, February 27, when a Ford Transit tipper that was parked on the street was found to be on fire. It was put out by the Scottish Fire and Recuse Service and no one was injured.
Detective Constable Claire White said: “We are treating this as wilful fire-raising and asking anyone who can assist with our enquiries to get in touch.
“In particular, anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage that might help with our investigation is asked to make contact with officers.”
Call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0422 of Monday, February 27, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.