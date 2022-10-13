Hawick man who sexually assaulted girls avoids custodial sentence
A Hawick man who sexually assaulted two girls aged 13 and 14 has been ordered to carry out 130 hours unpaid work as an alternative to custody.
Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told this week how Josh Nordon, who was 20 at the time, set up a false Facebook profile claiming to be someone called Danny McKenzie.
As a result the 13-year-old believed she was in a relationship with McKenzie and they exchanged messages, although they had never met.
Nordon pleaded guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and sending messages pretending to be another person – and those messages induced the 13-year-old to engage in a relationship in April and May 2029.
The court heard that during this period Nordon sexually assaulted the 13-year-old and also the 14-year-old friend at houses in Galashiels.
Most Popular
A previous hearing was told that the 14-year-old became suspicious that McKenzie was not a real persona and told her mother and the 13-year-old.
They then discovered Nordon, who is now 23, had two profiles on his Facebook … one of himself and the other of Danny McKenzie.
In addition to the unpaid work, Nordon was placed on supervision for three years as part of a Community Pay Back Order.
He was also made subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act.