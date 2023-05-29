News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Hawick man who raped his victim as she slept

A sex predator carried out rape attacks on a young woman after encouraging her to smoke cannabis because it made her fall sound asleep, a court heard.
By Court reporter
Published 29th May 2023, 15:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 15:46 BST
The High Court in Edinburgh.The High Court in Edinburgh.
The High Court in Edinburgh.

Kieran Beck raped the victim at his former home in the Scottish Borders while he was still a teenager before going on to sexually assault a second woman when she was sleeping.

His first victim told jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh that she and Beck were "weed smokers".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: "He would encourage me to smoke more because it really put me into a deep sleep. Then I woke up at night to him having sex with me."

The woman said she told Beck "many times" that she did not want it to happen. She said: "A couple of times I would say 'no' and he would be having sex with me from on top or behind."

Most Popular

Beck (25) formerly of Hawick, had denied raping the woman and a series of further charges during a trial but was found guilty of the offence and eight further crimes, including sexual assault, assault, abusive behaviour and breaching bail.

The first victim said that Beck was "very controlling" and that he subjected her to behaviour that left her feeling horrible and worthless.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said he directed verbal abuse at her, calling her "a fat bitch, an idiot and a slag" and physical violence when she was struck, punched and dragged by the hair.

During assaults perpetrated by Beck between April 2014 and February 2016 at addresses in Hawick she was also pushed and pulled and her head was struck against a mirror.

The woman said that Beck was drunk when he attacked her on one occasion. "He dragged me about by the hair, slapped my face and he took my iphone and bent it," she said.

Beck also assaulted and raped her when she was asleep and incapable of giving or withholding consent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A second woman was also attacked by Beck at addresses in the Borders between January 2016 and July the following year when she was grabbed, punched and kicked and subjected to alarming behaviour when he damaged a TV and mobile phone and forced entry to her home.

Beck also performed oral sex acts on the victim when she was sleeping and unable to consent.

A third victim was also subjected to attacks by Beck when she was punched and kicked and put in a headlock and forced to the ground.

He also acted aggressively towards the woman at addresses in the Hawick area and subjected her to offensive remarks and threats of violence between September 2018 and October 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A judge told Beck following his conviction that he was calling for the preparation of a background report and risk assessment on him.

Lord Arthurson said that although he has previously served jail terms he had no record for sex crimes.

He adjourned sentencing on Beck, a prisoner in Edinburgh, until next month and continued his remand in custody. Beck was placed on the sex offenders' register.