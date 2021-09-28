Hawick man, 60, brandished bat at elderly ladies

Jedburgh Sheriff Court

David Forman pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon outside a flat in Dovecote Street, Hawick, on April 5.

Depute fiscal Alison Atkins said that two ladies were in a block of flats at 4pm when there was a knock on the door, but when answering no-one was there.

However, they saw Forman standing in the common stair on the landing below holding out a baseball bat which was two feet in length.

She continued: “He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and shouted “Hey you” in an aggressive manner.

“He was holding out the bat and they feared for their safety.”

The fiscal said seconds later the bell on the door was rung and they saw Forman holding out the bat towards them and the police were contacted.

Forman, who has no previous convictions, told police: “Ever since I have moved here I have had problems with my neighbours.”

The court heard the accused had a mental health background and that Forman had been staying in a hotel and was due to move away from the Borders to Wick.

Sheriff Peter Paterson reduced the fine from £340 to £300 to reflect the guilty plea and added a £20 victim surcharge.