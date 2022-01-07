De Cafe Lounge.

Karip Yardim, 47, had denied touching the women on the buttocks and making inappropriate comments at De Cafe Lounge between April and October 2019.

A victim told the trial how she was only 16 years old when Yardim came up to her on several occasions and grabbed her buttocks as she tried to get away from him.

She also described how he would talk about having sex with her in a shower room.

Sentence was deferred until February 14 for the production of background reports.