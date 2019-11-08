Hawick 24-year-old jailed for threatening hospital staff

The Woodcutter pub in Langlee, Galashiels.

Mark McCarry appeared from custody and pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the hospital on Sunday.

The court heard that concerns had been expressed about McCarry’s condition after he was found slumped on steps outside the Woodcutter pub in Marigold Bank in Langlee, Galashiels.

The police were called, and it was discovered there was already a warrant out for his arrest.

McCarry reacted angrily when he was arrested by two female constables and resisted handcuffs being put on.

He was then taken to hospital but caused a disturbance there and made threats to staff.

McCarry pleaded guilty to obstructing police and struggling violently with two officers at Marigold Bank and also behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the hospital, as well as shouting and swearing at Hawick police station.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client had descended into depression and felt abandoned, his only family member being his father and he had moved to England.