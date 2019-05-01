Galashiels post office hit by armed robbery

Police are investigating this afternoon after a Galashiels post office was targeted in an armed robbery.

The incident happened around 3.15pm today.

A police spokeswoman said: “Polices are currently in attendance following a report of an armed robbery at a business premises in Balmoral Place, Galashiels.

“No one has been injured.

“Officers are currently establishing the full circumstances.”

Five police vehicles were later seen near the Galashiels community woodland near Galashiels Academy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2422 of May 1.”

The same premises was burgled by an armed robber in February 2017.