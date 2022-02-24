Galashiels man made Nazi salutes at Asda security staff

Asda in Galashiels.

Craig Mein, 54, made Nazi salutes and removed a mask and coughed, implying he had coronavirus.

The incident happened at the Asda store in Galashiels on January 19 last year.

The court was told Mein was scanning clothing at the self-service check-outs and left the store.

But a security guard noticed the card payment had failed and asked him to return.

Depute fiscal Christine Brownlie said: “On re-entering the shop the accused became agitated and raised his voice.

“He attempted to pay for the transaction again which failed.”

Mein got angry at this point, swearing at the security guard calling him an idiot, and was asked to leave after calling the staff “Hitlers”.

As he walked towards the exit, he removed his mask, coughed implying he had coronavirus.

The fiscal added Mein then did a Nazi salute and repeated that a number of times and the witnesses then called the police.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Clinkscale said there was bodycam footage of the incident which showed it did not last long.

She explained Mein made a number of attempts to make payment and became frustrated.

Mein claimed he had been wound up by the security guard.

Sheriff David Nicolson said it would have been a "distressing incident" for the staff involved.