Galashiels man denies bribe in High Court trial

Prosecutors claim that Mark Rankine, an employee at Midlothian Council, and his co-accused, Alistair McGowan of Pencaitland – a director of a firm named MM Repair Services Ltd – breached the Bribery Act 2010.

Both men deny the charges.

The claims emerged during a hearing on Tuesday in which 15 jurors were read the contents a of a legal document detailing the allegations of wrongdoing, which the Crown claims took place between August 30, 2011 and January 11, 2018.

The High Court in Edinburgh.

It’s claimed that 67-year-old McGowan gave a “financial advantage” of £131, 652.90 to Rankine, who is 53, to “reward” him for MM Repair Services Ltd being awarded work to the value of £2,071,250.28 from Midlothian Council.

It’s claimed that the payment was made from a bank account “in the name of MM Repair Services Ltd” to a bank account belonging to another company called MJR Construction and Country Services Ltd. The Crown says that Rankine was a director in this firm.

The second charge alleges that Mr Rankine did accept a “financial advantage” worth £131,652.90 from from Mr McGowan.

Prosecutors claim that Mr Rankine accepted the payment in “anticipation of” and “in consequence” of an “improper performance” of a function.

It’s alleged that Mr Rankine by his “own hand” and by the “hands” of Midlothian Council employees “directed” by him, add MM Repair Services Ltd to a “financial database of approved suppliers of services”.

These actions allegedly caused Midlothian Council to award MM Repair Services Ltd work to the “value of £2,071,250.28”.

Both men entered not guilty pleas at the start of the trial. Mr McGowan is represented by Shelagh McGall KC and Mr Rankine is represented by John Scullion KC.

The case is being prosecuted by advocate depute Mark Mohammed.

