Galapark Court in Galashiels.

Selkirk Sheriff Court heard Robert Griffiths, who lives in the town's Gala Park Court, was caught in August 2021 by vigilantes, who organised adult decoys and shared details of the explicit chats with police.

Among the Facebook Messenger conversations he asked one girl for a picture of her naked chest; requested details of another's underwear, as well as asking her to search for X-rated films on the internet; and asked to sleep in a third's bed and also wanted her to perform a sex act on him.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme pointed out his client had ongoing health difficulties which affected his mobility and also kidney and liver disease.

Sentence was deferred until February 21 for background reports.