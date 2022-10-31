Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Sixty-eight-year-old Michael Rutherford pleaded guilty to two charges involving pornographic photos of youngsters at a property in Balmoral Avenue between January 2020 and December 2021.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told that police seized two devices – a mobile phone and a tablet – following a raid on December 21, 2021, and discovered 114 images in category C which is deemed as being the least serious category.

The indecent images featured children aged between eight and 14.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said it was at the lower end of the scale for that type of offence.

Sheriff Peter Paterson deferred sentence until December 12 for the production of a Criminal Justice Social Work Report and a Restriction of Liberty Order assessment.