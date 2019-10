A man has been ordered to be of good behaviour for the next three months at Selkirk Sheriff Court after he admitted spitting in a police constable’s face.

Jay Hope, 39, of Woodstock Avenue in Galashiels, also pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and struggling violently with officers.

Those offences were committed in Hawthorn Road in Galashiels on September 10 last year.