Edinburgh High Court.

Gordon Barkham repeatedly offered one of his victims money to allow him to perform a sexual act on him.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Barkham said the teenager would get £30 for the first time it occurred and £15 for further occasions.

But a judge was told that sexual comments the predator directed towards the youth and physical contact from him left the victim feeling "very uncomfortable".

Barkham, of Eildon Crescent, Melrose, in the Borders, admitted directing sexual communications to the teenager and repeatedly offering him money for sexual acts at a cricket club between February and May in 2014.

He also pled guilty to indecently assaulting two other boys at cricket clubs. One of them was also subjected to sexual abuse by him at a secondary school.

Barkham began molesting one boy when he was aged 14 in 1976 and subjected the child to repeated abuse.

Advocate depute Gavin Dewar said that the former PE teacher had told the teenager that he was carrying out a survey when he first sexually touched him.

The prosecutor said the victim later told Barkham that the abuse had to stop and the teacher told him not to tell anyone.

Barkham went on to sexually abuse another boy who was aged 15 in 1990. The teenager told him "No, I don't want it", but Barkham would continue to prey on him.

The court heard that Barkham was previously jailed for two years for sexual offences against young male school pupils in 1980 and was released after serving a year of the sentence.

Defence counsel Jennifer Bain KC said she would address the court in mitigation at a further hearing.

The judge, Lord Armstrong, ordered a criminal justice work report be prepared on Barkham ahead of sentencing next month.

He placed him on the sex offenders' register and referred his case to Scottish Ministers in connection with protection of vulnerable groups legislation.