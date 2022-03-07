Former Kelso care worker jailed for rape

The High Court in Edinburgh.

Lincoln Thomson preyed on his victims at addresses in his home town when both women were incapable of giving consent to sex.

Thomson, who is 34 and formerly of Inchmyre, Kelso, had earlier denied assaulting the women between 2010 and 2019, but was earlier found guilty of two charges of rape on unanimous verdicts.

A judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “The charges are plainly serious.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There can be no proper alternative to a custodial sentence."

Judge Simon Collins QC said Thomson had not expressed any remorse for the offending against the women.

The judge said that Thomson had “lived an otherwise pro-social life” and worked with vulnerable adults.

Defence counsel Sarah Livingstone said that he had worked in the care sector for some time and came from a good family.

She maintained that Thomson could be seen as posing a low risk of further offending and the court could take account of his previous good character and contribution through public service.

She told the court: “He accepts custody is inevitable.

"He accepts these are serious offences.”