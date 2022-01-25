Fine for woman who ranted at hospital staff

Borders General Hospital. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

Louise Boughen, 41, of Roxburghe Drive, Hawick, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner during the early hours of December 27 in 2019.

Selkirk Sheriff Court heard she had been taken to the casualty department at around 1am with a head injury, but was required to wait in a corridor as the department was busy.

Boughen then began to make a nuisance of herself by shouting and acting in an aggressive manner towards staff. She told staff members they were “disgusting” and “a disgrace”, and was constantly swearing at them.

Boughen also said they would all be sacked. Boughen was then moved into a room because of the disturbance she was causing as other staff were trying to treat a young child, while another patient was receiving palliative care.

Boughen fell asleep, but woke up at 3am when she became abusive again, taking off observation equipment.

She eventually discharged herself and left the building ranting towards staff.

Boughen also pleaded guilty to a separate complaint, again involving threatening or abusive behaviour.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said it was a serious matter, but noted that she had managed to stay out of trouble for the past six months.

He added: “For that reason only I will fine you.”