Witnesses needed for attack outside solicitors office in Channel Street.

On Saturday, November 20, a female was busking alone outside 84 Channel Street, Galashiels.

At around 11.30 in the morning a male approached from the Pavilion Cinema direction and threw a glass bottle at the wall next to her, causing the bottle to smash. The male then grabbed the microphone case which had been used to collect the money and ran back towards the Pavilion Cinema.

The girl did not sustain any injuries. The male manged to steal £30-£40 in loose change. The microphone case was a black BEHRINGER case.

The male is described as 5ft 2 inches, skinny, white, late teens or early twenties.

He was wearing a dark hoodie with his hood up and a light snood or face mask.

Anybody in the area at the time, who may have seen or heard anything is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1958 of 20/11/2021.