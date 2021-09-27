Suzuki quad bike.

The alert has been issued after incidents of quad bike thefts or attempted thefts.

On Monday, September 20, thieves stole a red Suzuki quad from a farm near Cranshaws.

Overnight yesterday, Sunday, September 26, thieves snatched a red Honda ES500 quad from a farm near West Linton.

And at around 11pm last night, Sunday, September 26, thieves forced entry to a farm workshop near Bowden, but appear to have been scared-off as nothing was taken.

If you have any information regarding these crime please contact the police on 101. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at http://ow.ly/dAxQ50ELTJK

Police are recommending farm owners to install an alarm system where quads are kept, not to leave keys in or near quads, to secure the building they are stored in and to install trackers.

Other recommendations include good quality LED lighting, CCTV and signage, driveway and shed alarms, forensic security marking and signage, secure shed and barn doors with quality locks, to park vehicles in front of shed doors at night, high quality chains and ground or wall anchors to secure quad bikes.