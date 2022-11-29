News you can trust since 1855
Eyemouth teen placed on supervision

An Eyemouth teenager who was found with more than 300 indecent images of children on two devices he owned has been placed on supervision for one year at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

By Court reporter
51 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 12:05pm
Jedburgh Sheriff Court.
Jamie Runciman, 18, pleaded guilty to being in possession of indecent photos of youngsters and also distributing and showing the indecent images to others. The offences happened at his home in Haymons Cove between January 14 and October 18 last year.

The court heard that police had been investigating the sharing of indecent images online and the addresses were traced to Runciman's home.

Police obtained a search warrant and found images on an iPad and a mobile phone.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said his client was 16 years old at the start of the commission of the offences.

He explained his client had found enjoyment with online gaming which led him into other areas of the internet. Mr Hulme added Runciman had shown genuine remorse.

He was also made subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for one year.