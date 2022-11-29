Eyemouth teen placed on supervision

Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Jamie Runciman, 18, pleaded guilty to being in possession of indecent photos of youngsters and also distributing and showing the indecent images to others. The offences happened at his home in Haymons Cove between January 14 and October 18 last year.

The court heard that police had been investigating the sharing of indecent images online and the addresses were traced to Runciman's home.

Police obtained a search warrant and found images on an iPad and a mobile phone.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said his client was 16 years old at the start of the commission of the offences.

He explained his client had found enjoyment with online gaming which led him into other areas of the internet. Mr Hulme added Runciman had shown genuine remorse.