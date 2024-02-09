Robert McGregor pleaded guilty to seizing the woman by her hand and prising it open during a bust-up at a house in Dulse Craig, Eyemouth, on the afternoon of June 18.He also admitted adopting an aggressive manner and repeatedly shouting and swearing and uttering offensive remarks towards his partner.In addition to the fine a £20 Victim Surcharge was added at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.
Eyemouth man admits offences involving his partner after a bust-up
Fines totalling £350 have been imposed on an Eyemouth man who admitted two offences involving his partner.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Feb 2024, 09:33 GMT