News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Energy supplier employee stole nearly £5,000

A former employee of an energy supplier which later went bust has admitted falsifying records and customer accounts to gain £4,988 by fraud.

By Court reporter
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Spark Energy was located in the Ettrick Riverside building in Selkirk.
Spark Energy was located in the Ettrick Riverside building in Selkirk.

Kirsty McManus or Ritchie, who also attempted to obtain a further £1,872, committed the offence while working for Spark Energy in Selkirk between September 3 and October 21, 2020.

Selkirk Sheriff Court heard the 37-year-old, of Coulter Avenue, Galashiels, having formed a fraudulent scheme, processed refunds into a bank account which was in her sister's name.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheriff Peter Paterson described her behaviour as "appalling", saying she should be "ashamed" of herself for attempting to drag her sister into her "nonsense".

He deferred sentence until March 20 for background reports.