Spark Energy was located in the Ettrick Riverside building in Selkirk.

Kirsty McManus or Ritchie, who also attempted to obtain a further £1,872, committed the offence while working for Spark Energy in Selkirk between September 3 and October 21, 2020.

Selkirk Sheriff Court heard the 37-year-old, of Coulter Avenue, Galashiels, having formed a fraudulent scheme, processed refunds into a bank account which was in her sister's name.

Sheriff Peter Paterson described her behaviour as "appalling", saying she should be "ashamed" of herself for attempting to drag her sister into her "nonsense".