Embezzler found guilty
A Hawick woman has been found guilty of embezzling almost £10,000 while employed as the manager of Newcastleton Medical Practice.
By Court reporter
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
7th Nov 2022, 4:38pm
Fifty-one-year-old Deborah Thomson of Bothwell Court had denied the offence, but was convicted of the charge at Selkirk Sheriff Court after trial following several days of evidence.
The embezzlement took place at the medical practice in the village's Moss Road between 2015 and 2020.
She was initially charged with embezzling £25,000, but was found guilty of a reduced sum of £9,885.25.
Sentence has been deferred until December 6 for the production of background reports.
The case will recall at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.