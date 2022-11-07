Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Fifty-one-year-old Deborah Thomson of Bothwell Court had denied the offence, but was convicted of the charge at Selkirk Sheriff Court after trial following several days of evidence.

The embezzlement took place at the medical practice in the village's Moss Road between 2015 and 2020.

She was initially charged with embezzling £25,000, but was found guilty of a reduced sum of £9,885.25.

Sentence has been deferred until December 6 for the production of background reports.