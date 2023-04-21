Drugs worth more than £670k recovered in Borders organised crime arrests

Divisional Commander Catriona Paton.

As a result of this joint operation, seven men and three women were arrested between between Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 20. They have all been charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal for offences relating to the supply of controlled drugs.

Yesterday, a 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with offences, including being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs, directing serious organised crime and money laundering offences.

He was held in custody to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court today (Friday, April 21).

The operation has resulted in the seizure of significant quantities of money and controlled drugs, including 4.5kg of cocaine and 5.5kg of heroin, with a total value in excess of £670,000.

Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Houston, head of the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit, said: “This has been a significant operation, aimed at disrupting the illegal supply of drugs in the Borders and associated organised crime.

“We will continue to investigate those who profit from, and care nothing for, the misery that drugs bring to individuals, their families and communities.

“Activity such as this is a good example of how specialist national units work closely with local policing colleagues to ensure action is taken to address criminal activity and support our local communities.”

Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton, Divisional Commander for The Lothians and Scottish Borders, said: “This targeted operation demonstrates our commitment to ridding our streets of drugs. This is built on effective intelligence gathering and the help and support of the local community, who rightly do not tolerate the supply of drugs in their neighbourhoods.

“I am grateful for the ongoing support policing has from our communities in the Borders and for the sustained support we have from our national colleagues, enabling the positive outcome we have seen in this case.