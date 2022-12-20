Driver had eight times the limit of ketamine in his blood

Welder David Vaughan from Hebburn, Tyne and Wear, pleaded guilty to the offence which happened on the A1 at Blackburn in Berwickshire, last January.

Due to his manner of driving he was reported to the police at around 5.10pm and was arrested and taken to St Leonard’ s Police Station in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vaughan tested negative for alcohol after breath samples were taken, but police were convinced he was under the influence of some substance because he was unsteady on his feet.

Saliva samples were taken for a drug tests which only apply if cannabis and cocaine had been taken and these were also negative.

A blood sample was taken which showed he was driving while over 20 microgrammes of ketamine per litre of blood with Sheriff Donald Ferguson pointing out he was in fact eight times over the permitted limit.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said his client had been undergoing mental health issues and a friend had told him it would help if he consumed the drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that Vaughan had no previous convictions.

Sheriff Ferguson said: “This was an incredibly dangerous thing to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Taking a drug of this type and then driving could have ended up as a catastrophic accident.”