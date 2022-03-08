Driver found not guilty of careless driving

Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Thirty-two-year-old Douglas Shannon from Selkirk was found not guilty of the charge by majority verdict following a jury trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

He had denied causing the death of great-grandmother Jessie Cunningham from Kelso in July 2, 2018.

The pensioner was a passenger within a Ford Fiesta which was involved in a three vehicle collision on the A6089 Kelso to Gordon road.

She sustained serious and was taken to Borders General Hospital where she sadly passed away.