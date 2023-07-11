Dog bit delivery driver twice in the groin area

Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Owner Nicholas Wilson, 61, pleaded guilty to having a dog which was dangerously out of control at his home in Melrose Road, Galashiels, on the evening of October 10.

Depute fiscal Joanne Waller said that at around 6.30pm, the driver turned up at at the house when the dog ran out of the property and bit him on the groin. She explained how the driver tried to push the dog away, but it ripped his jacket and then bit him again in the groin area.

Police attended on October 31 and could hear the dog barking and acting aggressively. When cautioned and charged, Wilson replied: “I really wish it had not happened.”

Defence lawyer Liam Alexander accepted it would have been an alarming incident for the delivery driver.

He explained that normally the dog is kept in a pen at the back of the house but it had managed to get out when Wilson forgot to shut the pen.

The court was told Wilson's insurers had already paid compensation to the delivery driver.

