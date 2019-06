A Crailing woman is due to stand trial on a charge of failing to co-operate with a breath test after being suspected of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Andrea Bathgate, 47, of Brownrigg Farm, denies the offence, which is said to have happened in the Asda car park in Galashiels on February 21.

She is also accused of failing to provide two specimens of breath at Hawick Police Station the following day.

A trial date has been fixed for July 11 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.