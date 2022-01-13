Council vehicles broke 20mph limits

An FOI has shown that some council workers have been speeding in the new 20mph zones.

The controversial trial, which began in Borders towns last year as part of the Spaces for People project saw some drivers up in arms over the difficulty they had in keeping to 20mph, especially on long stretches and on hills.

However, an anonymous FOI request asked for the total number of incidents of council vehicles fitted with trackers that have exceeded the limit.

The response showed that in November, 42 council vehicles had gone between 21-30mph in the new zones, and 36 had gone between 31-40mph.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highest speed recorded was 58mph.

The trackers took a record of the speed of the vehicles every 30-60 seconds.

A Scottish Borders Council spokesperson said: “The council expects everyone to abide by the speed limits in place on our local roads.

"Our staff are no exception to this and this will once again be reiterated to them by senior management.