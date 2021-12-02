Chief Inspector Vinnie Fisher.

An article published on the Southern Reporter's online Facebook page on Sunday, November 28, stated that there had been 31 reported incidents of rape in the Scottish Borders during the month of October. This was incorrect.

That statistic in fact relates to reported rates in the region during the entire calendar year - from March to April 2020/2021 – not for a single month.

The incorrect figure was quoted by a contributor to a debate on a domestic violence motion at a meeting of Scottish Borders Council, held via video link on Thursday, November 25. We apologise for any alarm the report caused.

Local Area Commander Chief Inspector Vinnie Fisher has assured the public that reports of rape will be fully investigated and encouraged victims to come forward.

He said: "We acknowledge that a rise in sexual crimes will be of concern to people but I would like to assure everyone that Police Scotland remains fully committed to supporting victims of sexual crimes and investigating those responsible to bring them to justice.

"The rise in reported sexual crime is in many ways anticipated as much is done to encourage people to come forward.

"We work closely with partners in the public, private and support sectors to continually improve the service and support provided to victims and their families.